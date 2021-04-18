ECU stands fourth after first day at American Women’s Golf Championships

PINEHURST, N.C. – No. 71 East Carolina carded an opening round 298 (10-over par) at the 2021 American Women’s Golf Championships and currently sits in fourth place. The three-day, 54-hole event is being held at the par-72, 6,290-yard Pinehurst No. 6 course.

Senior Dorthea Forbrigd fired a one-under par 71 to lead the Pirates and claim a share of first place after 18 holes of play. She opened up the event on front nine registering a bogey on the third hole and was able to erase with a birdie on the fourth and seven total pars for an even par 36. After the turn, she posted four birdies, a bogey and a double-bogey along with three pars for a one-under 35.

Fellow upperclassman Julie Boysen Hillestad is tied for 11th after first round action where she posted a two-over par 74. The junior carded a one-over 37 on the front ninth posting eight pars and one bogey (No. 5) and shot another 37 on the back with a birdie (No. 10), two bogeys (No. 13 & 15) and six pars.

Sophomore Oda Sofie Kilsti is two shots back of Hillestad and tied for 24th following her opening round of 76 (four-over). Kilsti recorded two birdies (No. 13 & No. 14), a pair of bogey’s (No. 4 & No. 7), two double-bogey’s (No. 1 & No. 7) and 12 pars on the day.

Senior Kathryn Carson is tied for 27th following her five-over par round of 77. She opened the front nine with a 39 (three-over) which consisted of two birdies (No. 2 & No. 6), five bogeys and two pars. On the back nine, she shote a two-over 38 with seven pars and two bogeys. Fellow classmate Michelle Forsland was disqualified from competition after signing an incorrect scorecard.

No. 31 UCF and Tulsa share the team lead after opening rounds of 293 (five-over par). Twentieth-ranked and top seed Houston is in third three shots back of the co-leaders at 296, while USF (13-over) is fifth after posting a round of 301. Rounding out the rest of the team conference standings are SMU (302), Memphis (303), Tulane (306), Wichita State (323) and Cincinnati (326).

Second round action gets underway Monday, April 19 at 8 a.m. (ET).