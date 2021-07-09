ECU student-athletes lauded for academic success

GREENVILLE, N.C. — More than 300 East Carolina University student-athletes were named to the 2020-21 American Athletic Conference All-Academic Team announced Commissioner Mike Aresco on Thursday.

The Pirates’ men’s golf, women’s golf, lacrosse, softball and volleyball squads each had 100 percent of their rosters on the list. Other teams of note include soccer (97 percent), baseball (95 percent), men’s track and field/cross country (79 percent), women’s track and field/cross country (78 percent) and football (70 percent).

Nominations for the All-Academic Team are submitted by each of the American Athletic Conference’s member institutions. To be eligible for the honor, a nominee must have competed in an American Athletic Conference-sponsored sport, attained a minimum grade-point average of 3.00 for the preceding academic year, and completed a minimum of two consecutive semesters or three consecutive quarters of academic work, with a total of 18 semester or 27 quarter credits, not including remedial courses.

The nominations are reviewed and approved by the American Athletic Conference Academic Affairs Committee.