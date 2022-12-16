GREENVILLE, N.C. – There were 16 current and former East Carolina University student-athletes who have completed the requirements for and were scheduled to receive their degrees during the 114th fall commencement ceremonies Friday.
Grace Doran (women’s soccer) and Aaron Jarman (football) are the lone members of the group to receive a postgraduate degree, while Lane Hoover (baseball) earned a health informatics certificate after graduating in December of 2021.
The list of degree programs earned by student-athletes this semester varies with Pirates earning diplomas in business management, communication, engineering, exercise physiology, health fitness, nursing, physical education and other areas of study.
Baseball (4)
Charlie Hodges – Management
Lane Hoover – Health Informatics Certification
Garrett Saylor – Physical Education
Justin Wilcoxen – Business Administration
Football (8)
Jonathan Coleman – Management Information Systems
Shawn Dourseau – Communication
Alex Flinn – Exercise Physiology
Noah Henderson – Management
Aaron Jarman – Master’s Business Administration
Avery Jones – Communication
Joseph Samson – Communication
Gerard Stringer – Industrial Distribution & Logistics
Women’s Soccer (2)
Grace Doran – Master’s Communication
Maycie McDougal – Engineering
Women’s Track (2)
Anna Bristle – Nursing
Lindsay Yentz – Nursing