GREENVILLE, N.C. – There were 16 current and former East Carolina University student-athletes who have completed the requirements for and were scheduled to receive their degrees during the 114th fall commencement ceremonies Friday.

Grace Doran (women’s soccer) and Aaron Jarman (football) are the lone members of the group to receive a postgraduate degree, while Lane Hoover (baseball) earned a health informatics certificate after graduating in December of 2021.

The list of degree programs earned by student-athletes this semester varies with Pirates earning diplomas in business management, communication, engineering, exercise physiology, health fitness, nursing, physical education and other areas of study.



Baseball (4)

Charlie Hodges – Management

Lane Hoover – Health Informatics Certification

Garrett Saylor – Physical Education

Justin Wilcoxen – Business Administration

Football (8)

Jonathan Coleman – Management Information Systems

Shawn Dourseau – Communication

Alex Flinn – Exercise Physiology

Noah Henderson – Management

Aaron Jarman – Master’s Business Administration

Avery Jones – Communication

Joseph Samson – Communication

Gerard Stringer – Industrial Distribution & Logistics

Women’s Soccer (2)

Grace Doran – Master’s Communication

Maycie McDougal – Engineering

Women’s Track (2)

Anna Bristle – Nursing

Lindsay Yentz – Nursing