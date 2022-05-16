WICHITA, Kan. – East Carolina accomplished many of its goals at the American Athletic Conference Outdoor Championships over the weekend, showing well at Cessna Stadium on the campus of Wichita State University.
The women earned their highest placement since 2018, finishing in fifth place with a total of 75.5 points. The men were seventh, compiling 51 points. Combined, both squads garnered nine all-conference performers.
Wichita State won the men’s team title while UCF captured the women’s crown.
Men’s All-Conference Performers
Royal Burris – 200m (3rd/20.42) and 4×100 Relay (3rd/40.38)
Niejel Wilkins – Long Jump (3rd/7.52m)
Cameron Moore – 4×100 Relay (3rd/40.38)
Zack Ray – 4×100 Relay (3rd/40.38)
Zach Wadas – 4×100 Relay (3rd/40.38)
Women’s All-Conference Performers
Sommer Knight – Pole Vault (Conference Champion/4.27m)
Melicia Mouzzon – 100m (2nd/11.33 – SCHOOL RECORD)
Destiny Griffin – Shot Put (3rd/15.41m)
Rebekah Bergquist – Discus (3rd/50.38m)
Men’s Team Scores
Wichita State – 185.5
Houston – 179
Tulsa – 123
Cincinnati – 116
South Florida – 87.5
Memphis – 70
East Carolina – 51
Tulane – 4
Women’s Team Scores
UCF – 163
Houston – 105.5
Cincinnati – 105
Tulsa – 83
East Carolina – 75.5
Memphis – 73
South Florida – 63
SMU – 48
Temple – 42
Wichita State – 31.5
Tulane – 23.5