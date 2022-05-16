WICHITA, Kan. – East Carolina accomplished many of its goals at the American Athletic Conference Outdoor Championships over the weekend, showing well at Cessna Stadium on the campus of Wichita State University.

The women earned their highest placement since 2018, finishing in fifth place with a total of 75.5 points. The men were seventh, compiling 51 points. Combined, both squads garnered nine all-conference performers.

AAC results

Wichita State won the men’s team title while UCF captured the women’s crown.

Men’s All-Conference Performers

Royal Burris – 200m (3rd/20.42) and 4×100 Relay (3rd/40.38)

Niejel Wilkins – Long Jump (3rd/7.52m)

Cameron Moore – 4×100 Relay (3rd/40.38)

Zack Ray – 4×100 Relay (3rd/40.38)

Zach Wadas – 4×100 Relay (3rd/40.38)

Women’s All-Conference Performers

Sommer Knight – Pole Vault (Conference Champion/4.27m)

Melicia Mouzzon – 100m (2nd/11.33 – SCHOOL RECORD)

Destiny Griffin – Shot Put (3rd/15.41m)

Rebekah Bergquist – Discus (3rd/50.38m)

Men’s Team Scores

Wichita State – 185.5

Houston – 179

Tulsa – 123

Cincinnati – 116

South Florida – 87.5

Memphis – 70

East Carolina – 51

Tulane – 4

Women’s Team Scores

UCF – 163

Houston – 105.5

Cincinnati – 105

Tulsa – 83

East Carolina – 75.5

Memphis – 73

South Florida – 63

SMU – 48

Temple – 42

Wichita State – 31.5

Tulane – 23.5