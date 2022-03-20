CHARLESTON, S.C. – East Carolina extended its winning streak to five Sunday afternoon, taking both ends of a doubleheader from the College of Charleston to complete the series sweep at Patriots Point. The Pirates blanked the Cougars 5-0 in both contests.

ECU (16-11) has tallied shutouts in four of its last five games while Charleston (5-19) saw its losing streak reach 10.

Game One: East Carolina 5, College of Charleston 0

The Pirates drew seven walks and took advantage of a quartet of Cougar errors to cruise to the shutout victory and clinch the series.

Madisyn Davis (5-1) tossed six strong innings, scattering five hits and striking out five Charleston batters. Payton Lemire (0-8) was charged with the loss in a complete-game effort, surrendering five runs (one earned) on four hits with seven walks and three strikeouts.

Four different ECU batters recorded a base hit while Keira Womack and Chandley Garner drove in one run apiece. Mia Dittoe rapped out two base hits for the home side.

The Pirates put up three runs in the top of the second to take control. Sydney Yoder and Logyn Estes drew walks to lead off the frame and a Charleston throwing error allowed Yoder to score to make it 1-0. Estes stole home for the second run of the inning and Womack notched an RBI on a groundout.

East Carolina put the game away in the top of the sixth with a pair of unearned runs. Taudrea Sinnie scored on a wild pitch with Faith Jarvis at the plate and Garner produced an RBI groundout to provide the game’s final margin. The Cougars loaded the bases in both the sixth and seventh innings, but Davis and Estes – who pitched the final inning – were up to the task in preserving the shutout.

Game Two: East Carolina 5, College of Charleston 0

Taylor Smith (3-1) spun a two-hit shutout to lift the Pirates to the series sweep.

Smith needed just 73 pitches to toss her third solo shutout of the campaign. She did not walk or strike out a batter in the contest. Drayton Siegling (1-4) was the losing pitcher, giving up five runs on nine hits with two strikeouts in a complete-game effort.

Jarvis went 3-for-4 with two runs scored to pace the ECU bats while Bailee Wilson chipped in with three RBI. Natalie Windham and Jenna Helberg accounted for Charleston’s two hits.

Yoder got things started in the top of the first with a RBI single, scoring Garner to put the Pirates ahead 1-0. The pitchers settled in and started putting zeros on the board until the top of the fifth. Joie Fittante, Jocelyn Alonso and Jarvis all singled to load the bases with one out before Wilson cleared the bags by finding the gap in left center for a double.

With Smith sailing through the Cougar side in the circle, Yoder capped the scoring with a sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh. Smith shut the door in the bottom half of the inning by retiring Charleston in order.

Up Next: East Carolina hosts UNCW Wednesday in a single non-conference contest at 5 p.m.