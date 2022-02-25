GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University’s swim and dive season has come to an end, but they are already preparing for next season.

Matthew Jabs, the head coach of the women’s swimming and diving team at ECU, told 9OYS they will be having optional practices as soon as next week, and they are ready for the upcoming season with it being their first one with a full roster since the program was cut in 2020 due to budget cuts caused by the pandemic.

They wrapped up their season recently at AAC championships, which you can read about here.

Online Originals: Reaction to the return of ECU women’s swim, dive and tennis programs

ECU Swimming and Diving creates petition to try to save program

ECU to restart women’s swimming & diving, women’s tennis

Some of the swimmers this past season broke their season-best record, and some of them even broke their lifetime best.

“Our goals were personal improvement and changing the metrics of what a successful season would look like,” Jabs said.

Jabs also said a positive culture is going to be a big thing they will be pushing next year to help their team take a step forward and get back to where they want to be.

Click the video above to see more.