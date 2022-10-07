GREENVILLE, N.C. – Hosting its first meet of the season, the East Carolina women’s swimming team earned wins over Barton College (194.0-49.0), Campbell (159.0-84.0) and Chowan (196.0-29.0) behind 11 individual wins Friday inside Minges Natatorium.

“Great to pick up some wins tonight,” ECU Head Coach Matt Jabs said. “We improved on last week and I was happy with what I saw from the team. Whenever you can win 11 of 13 events, it’s a really good day. But it wasn’t just our winners that impressed us tonight, we had a lot of improvement over last week throughout the roster.

“We talked about getting better each time we race and I feel like that was accomplished today. We now face a quick turnaround and against a talented University of Richmond team tomorrow at 12noon. We’ll enjoy these wins tonight, but once we go to bed, tonight is over and we need to be ready for tomorrow.”

Senior Polina Rukosuev won three events on the day claiming first in the 500 free (5:02.16), 200 free (1:53.17) and 400 IM (4:34.26). Through two meets on the season, Rukosuev has now place first in five events. Fellow senior Caitlin Reynera also won three events, two solo, in the 50 breaststroke (30.27) and 100 breaststroke (1:05.16) as well as a team event in the 200 Medley Relay (1:44.82) alongside graduate Brynna Wolfe, freshman Sara Kalawska and sophomore Laura Kellberg.

Kalawaski also won the 50 fly (26.03) and the 100 fly (56.65), while Kellberg claimed first in the 50 free (23.76). Other standout performances on the day for the Pirates were freshman Emily Hamblin who won the 100 free (52.41) and took second in the 50 fly (26.03) behind Kalawaski.

Freshman Rachel Brown took third in the 50 breaststroke (30.97) and 100 breaststroke (1:07.71), while junior Morgan Reilly finished third in the 500 free (5:13.14) and third in the 400 IM (4:40,24).

ECU will turn around and play host to Richmond in both the pool and diving well on Saturday starting at noon.