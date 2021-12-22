ECU swimming and diving announces 12 newcomers to program

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Fourth-year head coach Matthew Jabs formally announced the first wave of 2022-23 East Carolina swimming and diving signing class Wednesday, which consists of eight swimmers and four divers.

Eleven months after the decision to reinstate the women’s swimming and diving program at ECU, Jabs and his staff are set to welcome the 12 newcomers (Heidi Bruining, Emily Campbell, Sadie Covington, Case Greenberg, Caitlin Irvine-Smith, Sara Kalawska, Averi McQuitty, Claire Mowery, Rebecca Tiberti, Abigail Tomlinson, Bryanna Wolfe and Morgan Yuengling) in the fall of 2022.

“When I was asked to return to ECU, I knew it would be a process getting the team back to a competitive level,” Jabs said. “I am thrilled about what we’ve been able to accomplish through recruiting so far and feel like we are ahead of schedule, and we certainly aren’t finished with this class.

“Throughout this recruiting cycle, I feel like our program as a whole, especially coach (Riley) Hilbrandt, coach (Ryan) McIntire, as well as our current athletes, have done an excellent job of sharing the vision, and direction of the program with each of these young ladies. I can’t wait to add this new group to our returners and begin competing in the fall.”

Brynna Wolfe – King Mills, Ohio (Ohio State University)

Coach Jabs on Wolfe: “We are very excited to add Brynna to our team as she pursues her graduate degree in speech pathology. Brynna was a Top 10 recruit coming out of Ohio in 2019 and has competed very well in the Big 10 for Ohio State. She will come in as our top backstroker and add leadership and experience to a very young team. Her current times should compete with the top backstrokers in the AAC.”

Wolfe’s Top Times: 100 Backstroke (53.57) and 200 Backstroke (1:56.32) and 50 Freestyle (23.62).

Sara Kalawska – Welwyn Garden City, England (Hatfield Swimming Club)

Coach Jabs on Kalawska: “Sara was a lot of fun to recruit. She is a very good flyer and will be a great building block for the future of the program in those events. We are very excited to have Sara with us and look forward to her development into one of the top flyers in the American Athletic Conference.”

Kalawska’s Top Times: 100 Fly (1:00.54 SCM /54.49 SCY Conversion) and 200 Butterfly (2:13.97 SCM /2:00.58 SCY Conversion).

Claire Mowery – Arlington, Va. (Arlington Aquatic Club)

Coach Jabs on Mowery: “Claire has all the things you want in a sprinter. She brings an edge as a competitor, not afraid of a challenge and wants to be really good at what she does. From the first time we chatted I knew she was someone we wanted in the program.”

Mowery’s Top Times: 50 Freestyle (23.16), 100 Freestyle (51.23), 200 Freestyle (1:50.84), 100 Backstroke (56.25) and 100 Fly (56.62).

Caitlin Irvine-Smith – Johannesburg, South Africa (Crusaders Dive Club)

Coach McIntire on Irvine-Smith: “We are expecting Caitlin to compete for our top diving spot next season. She has a lot of talent and a great deal of international experience. Those qualities will be a tremendous asset to our group and help push the those around her.”

Irvine-Smith’s Top Events: 3 Meter Springboard, 1 Meter Springboard and Platform.

Heidi Bruining – Apopka, Fla. (Patriot Aquatics)

Coach Jabs on Bruining: “We are really excited to add Heidi to the team next fall. She is a very talented breaststroker, and IMer. Not only will she have an immediate impact as a freshman, but I also believe she will continue to grow into one of our top swimmers as her career progresses.”

Bruining’s Top Times: 100 Breaststroke (1:03.13), 200 Breaststroke (2:15.62) and 200 IM (2:04.57).

Emily Campbell – Raleigh, N.C. (Marlins of Raleigh)

Coach Jabs on Campbell: “Emily is a versatile swimmer. She trains for a very good club team and has the background to come into ECU and really excel. Her butterfly and IM times will be a strong addition to our team and I think she is just going to get faster and faster as her career progresses.”

Campbell’s Top Times: 200 Butterfly (2:03.04), 200 IM (2:05.83) and 400 IM (4:28.79).

Rebecca Tiberti – Rome, Italy (Circolo Canottieri Aniene)

Coach McIntire on Tiberti: “Rebecca has competed in some big meets and been a very consistent diver. That consistency coming in will be a great foundation to build upon as she transitions to collegiate diving. I am very excited about her future in our program.”

Tiberti’s Top Events: Platform, 1 Meter Springboard and 3 Meter Springboard.

Sadie Covington – Greensboro, N.C. (Greensboro Swim Association)

Coach Jabs on Covington: “Looking forward to having Sadie join our distance/middle distance group. She is talented, has a fun personality and will bring some much-needed depth to that group. As a freshman, she will play a significant role for us in her events and I believe her fastest swimming is still in front of her.”

Covington’s Top Times: 200 Freestyle (1:52.46), 500 Freestyle (4:59.06) and 1650 Freestyle (17:35.56).

Casey Greenberg – Gainesville, Fla. (Gator Dive Club)

Coach McIntire on Greenberg: “Casey will be a solid young diver for us with a great deal of potential. I look forward to adding her to the group of girls we will have next season. I think she will be a great fit and help the team score valuable points throughout the season.”

Greenburg’s Top Events: 1 Meter Springboard, 3 Meter Springboard and Platform.

Abigail Tomlinson – Apex, N.C. (TAC Titans)

Coach Jabs on Tomlinson: “We’ve been talking with Abigail for quite some time. She comes from one of the top programs in the country. She is around elite talent and coaching every day and sees what it takes to be successful in our sport. She is a strong athlete who has a great deal of potential. She’ll be joining a deep breaststroke group and will have a good opportunity to turn into something special as her career progresses.”

Tomlinson’s Top Times: 100 Breaststroke (1:04.33) and 200 Breaststroke (2:21.71).

Averi McQuitty – Midland, Texas (COM Aquatics)

Coach McIntire on McQuitty: “I’ve enjoyed recruiting Averi throughout the entire process. She has a great personality and attitude. On the diving side she has been a leader both at her school and on her club team. I believe Averi will come in each day and put the work in to get better and push all those around her to do the same.”

McQuitty’s Top Events: 3 Meter Springboard, 1 Meter Springboard and Platform.

Morgan Yuengling – Schuyklill Haven, Pa. (Parkland Aquatic Club)

Coach Jabs on Yuengling: “We had a very good visit with Morgan when she came to campus. She has been a mult-isport athlete for several years and I believe she has the potential to get much faster in our program. We are looking forward to her development as she turns her focus solely to the pool.”

Yuengling’s Top Times: 50 Freestyle (24.86) and 100 Freestyle (54.67).