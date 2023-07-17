GREENVILLE, N.C. – For the 28th time since the spring of 2007, the East Carolina women’s swimming and diving team has earned Scholar All-America Team honors as selected by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of American (CSCAA) for the spring of 2023.

“With the vast majority of our team earning ECU honors this semester we continue to make academic success a priority,” ECU head coach Matt Jabs said. “To be recognized once again by the CSCAA is an honor we take pride in. We have great academic support at ECU, which helps in our pursuit of academic excellence.”

The Pirates finished the spring semester with a 3.36 team grade point average after posting a 3.36 GPA in the fall of 2022. From the spring of 2009 to spring of 2020, ECU had garnered 23 consecutive Scholar All-America Team semester honors.

Founded in 1922, the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA), is the nation’s first organization of college coaches. The mission of the CSCAA is to advance the sport of swimming and diving with coaches at the epicenter of leadership, advocacy, and professional development.