GREENVILLE, N.C. – For the 26th time since the spring of 2007, the East Carolina women’s swimming and diving team has earned Scholar All-America Team honors as selected by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of American for the spring of 2022, the committee announced Monday.

“Excited about another semester of academic success,” ECU head coach Matt Jabs said. “It continues to show our girls are more than athletes, they do a great job in the classroom as well. A special thank you to our team advisor Karlie Abbott for all her hard work. We have great academic support at ECU, both through our athletic student development office as well as on campus in the Pirate Academic Success Center.”

The Pirates finished the spring semester with a 3.38 team grade point average after posting a 3.32 GPA in the fall of 2021. From the spring of 2009 to the spring of 2020, ECU had garnered 23 consecutive Scholar All-America Team semester honors.

“Coach Jabs is a loyal leader for ECU and this program will continue to find success under his watch,” CSCAA Executive Director Greg Earhart said.

Founded in 1922, the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA), is the nation’s first organization of college coaches. The mission of the CSCAA is to advance the sport of swimming and diving with coaches at the epicenter of leadership, advocacy, and professional development.