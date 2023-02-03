GREENVILLE, N.C. – After enjoying a successful semester in the classroom, the East Carolina women’s swimming and diving team has earned Scholar All-America Team honors as selected by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) for the fall of 2022, the committee announced Thursday.

With their selection, it marks the 27 semester the women’s program has been recognized by the CSCAA dating back to the spring of 2007. From the spring of 2009 to spring of 2020, ECU had garnered 23 consecutive Scholar All-America Team semester honors.

“As coaches our goals remain the same, to recruit driven individuals who not only excel as athletes, but also as students,” ECU Head Coach Matt Jabs said. “Our program has a long history of academic success, and that credit goes to our athletes.”

Teams must have accumulated at least a 3.0 team grade point average for the fall of 2022 and represent a total 19,426 student-athletes from both the women’s and men’s teams.

The Pirates finished the fall semester with a 3.36 team GPA and will now become eligible for the Intercollegiate Coach Association Coalition All-Sport Academic Standings.

Founded in 1922, the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA), is the nation’s first organization of college coaches. The mission of the CSCAA is to advance the sport of swimming and diving with coaches at the epicenter of leadership, advocacy, and professional development.