DALLAS– The East Carolina women’s swimming and diving team remained in third place following the third day of competition at the 2023 American Athletic Conference Championships. The six-day event is being hosted by SMU at the Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center and Barr McMillion Natatourim.

The Pirates took fifth in the 200-medley relay ( Brynna Wolfe , Caitlin Reynera , Randi Palandro , Laura Kellberg ) with a time of 1:40.42 and earning 50 points. ECU’s 800 freestyle relay team of Emilee Hamblin , Polina Rukosuev , Sadie Covington and Heidi Bruining finished sixth with a time of 7:22.69 posting 48 points.

Redshirt freshman Frida Zuniga Guzman placed fifth in the platform diving with a score of 229.25 and posting 25 points. Junior Flanary Patterson finished 21st (158.85/four points) while freshman Caitlin Irvine Smith took 23rd (160.00/two points) and senior Anna Otto placed 25th (155.05).

Women Standings

Houston – 469 FIU – 340 East Carolina – 242 Florida Atlantic – 230 SMU – 194 North Texas – 164 Cincinnati – 115 Rice – 110 Tulane – 90

The Pirates return to the pool Thursday, Feb. 16 starting at 11 a.m. (ET) with preliminaries in the 500-yard freestyle, 200-yard individual medley and 50-yard freestyle. Finals are set to begin starting at 7 p.m. (ET) and can be seen on ESPN+.