DALLAS– The East Carolina women’s swimming and diving team remained in third place following the third day of competition at the 2023 American Athletic Conference Championships. The six-day event is being hosted by SMU at the Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center and Barr McMillion Natatourim.
The Pirates took fifth in the 200-medley relay (Brynna Wolfe, Caitlin Reynera, Randi Palandro, Laura Kellberg) with a time of 1:40.42 and earning 50 points. ECU’s 800 freestyle relay team of Emilee Hamblin, Polina Rukosuev, Sadie Covington and Heidi Bruining finished sixth with a time of 7:22.69 posting 48 points.
Redshirt freshman Frida Zuniga Guzman placed fifth in the platform diving with a score of 229.25 and posting 25 points. Junior Flanary Patterson finished 21st (158.85/four points) while freshman Caitlin Irvine Smith took 23rd (160.00/two points) and senior Anna Otto placed 25th (155.05).
Women Standings
- Houston – 469
- FIU – 340
- East Carolina – 242
- Florida Atlantic – 230
- SMU – 194
- North Texas – 164
- Cincinnati – 115
- Rice – 110
- Tulane – 90
The Pirates return to the pool Thursday, Feb. 16 starting at 11 a.m. (ET) with preliminaries in the 500-yard freestyle, 200-yard individual medley and 50-yard freestyle. Finals are set to begin starting at 7 p.m. (ET) and can be seen on ESPN+.