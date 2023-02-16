DALLAS The East Carolina women’s swimming and diving team remained in third place following the third day of competition at the 2023 American Athletic Conference Championships. The six-day event is being hosted by SMU at the Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center and Barr McMillion Natatourim.

The Pirates took fifth in the 200-medley relay (Brynna WolfeCaitlin ReyneraRandi PalandroLaura Kellberg) with a time of 1:40.42 and earning 50 points. ECU’s 800 freestyle relay team of Emilee HamblinPolina RukosuevSadie Covington and Heidi Bruining finished sixth with a time of 7:22.69 posting 48 points.

Redshirt freshman Frida Zuniga Guzman placed fifth in the platform diving with a score of 229.25 and posting 25 points. Junior Flanary Patterson finished 21st (158.85/four points) while freshman Caitlin Irvine Smith took 23rd (160.00/two points) and senior Anna Otto placed 25th (155.05).

Women Standings

  1. Houston – 469
  2. FIU – 340
  3. East Carolina – 242
  4. Florida Atlantic – 230
  5. SMU – 194
  6. North Texas – 164
  7. Cincinnati – 115
  8. Rice – 110
  9. Tulane – 90

The Pirates return to the pool Thursday, Feb. 16 starting at 11 a.m. (ET) with preliminaries in the 500-yard freestyle, 200-yard individual medley and 50-yard freestyle. Finals are set to begin starting at 7 p.m. (ET) and can be seen on ESPN+.