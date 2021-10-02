ECU swimming opens season with seven individual victories

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – A trio of East Carolina swimmers and divers in Flanary Patterson, Caitlin Reynera and Polina Rukosuev each claimed individual wins in the 2021 season-opening event at UNC Asheville Friday night.

The Pirates, who were competing in their first collegiate event in nearly 18 months, fell to the Bulldogs 174-124.

“Proud of the energy the ladies brought to the meet today” head coach Matt Jabs said. “They never gave up on themselves, competed like true Pirates. We never enjoy losing, but these are the lumps we will have to take as we rebuild the program. Hats off to Asheville as they did what they were supposed to do and swam well and took the win.”

Reynera, a junior transfer from Alabama, won three events in her first event in the Purple and Gold taking the 100-yard breaststroke (1:04:85), 200-yard breaststroke (2:18:34) and the 200-yard individual medley (2:11:23) titles.

Fellow classmate and Alabama transfer Polina Rukosuev won the 200-yard (1:56:20) and 500-yard freestyle (5:07:46) for her first wins at East Carolina.

Flanary Patterson, a sophomore from Kentucky, won a pair of diving titles with scores of 233:65 and 230:50 and giving the Pirates seven on the evening.

ECU will return the pool on Friday, Oct. 8 when it travels to Campbell before hosting its lone meet of the season on Saturday, Oct. 9 hosting Chowan and Barton in a swimming tri-meet along with Richmond and UNCW in diving meets.