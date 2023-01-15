GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina women’s swimming team completed a tri-meet sweep Saturday of Old Dominion (163-99) and William & Mary (151-111) inside Minges Natatorium on Senior Day.

“Today was an exciting day,” ECU Head Coach Matt Jabs said. “There were a lot of great races and the atmosphere was tremendous. Once again, a great crowd brought the energy and it certainly helped the team. With the victories today we have taken another step forward with the program and ensured a winning season. The work the team has put in this season is really starting to pay off, if we had to compete against these two programs earlier in the year, I’m not sure we come out on top.

“I have a lot of respect for both of our opponents today, ECU, Old Dominion and William & Mary have a long history of competition and I look forward to keeping that going for years to come.

“It was also Senior Day. We delivered two wins for five tremendous young ladies. I am very proud of our senior class. I cannot say enough about what they have meant to the program and the foundation for what we will become moving forward.”

Seniors Caitlin Reynera and Polina Rukosuev continued their remarkable seasons winning seven combined events. Reynera earned wins in the 200 medley (1:45.63), 100 (1:04.92) and 200 breaststrokes (2:29.41) and the 400 free relay (3:32.75), while Rukosuev took first in the 1000 free (10:19.88), 500 free (5:03.13) and 400 free relay (3:32.75) and finished third in the 200 free (1:53.32).

Fellow classmate Brynna Wolfe claimed medalist honors in the 200-medley relay (1:45.63), 100 backstroke (55.73), 200 backstroke (2:03.37) and was part of the 400 free relay (3:32.75) winning team.

Freshman Heidi Bruining took second in the 100 breaststroke (1:05.03), 200 free (1:52.40), 200 IM (2:09.22) and third in the 200 breaststroke (2:22.09), while freshman Emilee Hamblin took second in the 200 fly (2:06.67) and sophomore Laura Kellburg finished third in the 50 free (24.60) and third in the 100 free (54.31) to pick up top-three finishes.

The Pirates return to the pool and diving well on January 21 when they participate in the Georgia Southern Tri-Meet against the Eagles and North Florida.