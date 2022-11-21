GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina women’s swimming and diving team completed the fall portion of its 2022-23 schedule posting a 4-2 record in dual meets while winning 53 events. Recently head coach Matt Jabs’ team placed third at the West Virginia Invitational capping of a stellar fall semester.

ECU All-time top 10 list

“This was a good fall for our team,” Jabs said. “We have grown a great deal since August where our veterans have consistently stepped up and our freshman are continuing to get better and are starting to break out. I love this program, our athletes, coaches, support staff and all the work they have put into this team.

“Our girls bring energy to the deck and are a fun group to be around and continue to make our Swim/Dive family proud. We will reflect on this past week, learn from it, make adjustments and gain confidence as we head into our next hard block of training.”

At the WVU Invitational, senior Polina Rukosuev was the 1650 freestyle meet champion after posting a personal-best time of 16:36.86, which ranks fourth all-time in program history. Graduate student Brynna Wolfe set ECU’s 100 backstroke record with a time of 54.56, while first-year swimmer Heidi Bruining set a Pirate freshman record in the 100 breaststroke (1:02.92) which was good enough for seventh all-time.

In all, ECU had 22 Championship A Finalists, 16 Championship B Finalists and seven Championship C Finalists during the weekend event in Morgantown, WVa. The Pirates also had 11 program all-time Top 10 finishes, 27 personal-best performances in the pool and diving well and eight top 3 placements.

Top 3 Individual Finishes

Polina Rukosuev – 1650 freestyle – first place

Polina Rukosuev – 500 freestyle – second place

Caitlin Reynera – 100 breaststroke – second place

Caitlin Reynera – 200 breastsroke – second place

Brynna Wolfe – 100 backstroke – third place

Brynna Wolfe – 200 backstroke – third place

Top 3 Relay Finishes

Brynna Wolfe, Caitlin Reynera, Laura Kellberg, Claire Mowery – 200 Medley Relay – third place

Emilee Hamblin, Sadie Covington, Polina Rukosuev, Heide Bruining –800 Freestyle Relay – third place

“We opened some eyes this past week and surprised some coaches and fans with our performances,” Jabs said. “One of our goals this year was to let people know you better be prepared for the Pirates, because we are coming. We took a big step towards that goal this week. I’m very excited about the rest of this season, and the future of the program.”

ECU will return to the pool and diving well on January 21 when it travels to Statesboro, Ga., for a heads-up meet against Georgia Southern.