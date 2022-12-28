IRVING, Texas – After doubling as both the regular season and tournament champion in the American Athletic Conference a season ago, East Carolina topped the 2023 Preseason Coaches’ Poll released Wednesday afternoon.

The three-time defending AAC regular season champion Pirates have been picked first in the preseason poll five-straight times and six overall since joining the league. ECU received 49 points and seven first-place votes while Houston was second with 39 points and UCF third with 38. South Florida was awarded the only other first-place vote.

Reigning American Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Year Carter Spivey was named the 2023 Preseason Pitcher of the Year, joining the likes of Evan Kruczynski (2017), Jake Kuchmaner (2020) and Carson Whisenhunt (2022). Both Spivey and Jacob Jenkins-Cowart garnered unanimous selection to the All-AAC Preseason Team while Spivey was also recently tabbed to the Collegiate Baseball Preseason All-America Second Team.

Spivey compiled a sparkling 8-0 record and 2.83 earned run average in 2022 with 76 strikeouts against 19 walks in 76.1 innings of work with five saves. He ranked eighth nationally in appearances (35), 47th in victories and 54th in ERA while pacing the AAC in earned run average, victories, earned runs allowed (20) and doubles allowed (6). Spivey also slotted second in appearances and fourth in opposing batting average (.245).

A key cog in the Pirates’ postseason run, which culminated in ECU hosting a Super Regional for the first time in program history, Spivey went 1-0 with a 2.57 ERA in the NCAA Greenville Regional, adding seven strikeouts in seven innings pitched as well as a .214 opposing batting average. He tossed five innings in the regional championship game against Coastal Carolina, striking out five batters against no walks in the Pirates’ 13-4 victory.

For his efforts during the 2022 season, Spivey collected a bevy of accolades including recognition on the Collegiate Baseball All-America Third Team, ABCA All-Atlantic Region Team, All-AAC First Team and NCAA Greenville All-Regional Team. He was also named a finalist for the NCBWA Stopper of the Year Award.

Jenkins-Cowart enjoyed quite the debut campaign in the Purple and Gold, hitting .330 while tallying a team-best 65 RBI to go along with 44 runs scored, 10 doubles, 13 home runs, 16 walks drawn, six stolen bases and a .549 slugging percentage. He also ranked in the top five all time for ECU freshmen in single-season games played, at bats, runs scored, hits, batting average, RBI, home runs, total bases (128) and stolen bases.

Kicking it into high gear in the postseason, Jenkins-Cowart led the squad to the conference tournament title and was named the AAC Baseball Championship Most Outstanding Player. During the Greenville Regional and Greenville Super Regional, he hit .360 with four runs scored and 13 RBI, earning selection to the NCAA Greenville All-Regional Team. Jenkins-Cowart wrapped up the year by garnering a spot on the D1Baseball Freshman All-America Team.

East Carolina, who was slotted No. 20 in the Collegiate Baseball Preseason Fabulous 50 Poll, opens the 2023 campaign Feb. 17-19 with a three-game set against George Washington at Clark-LeClair Stadium.

2023 AAC Baseball Preseason Coaches’ Poll

East Carolina (7) – 49 Points Houston – 39 Points UCF – 38 Points Tulane – 26 Points Wichita State – 24 Points South Florida (1) – 21 Points Cincinnati – 19 Points Memphis – 9 Points

2023 AAC Baseball Preseason Honors

Preseason Player of the Year

Brock Rodden, Junior, 2B, Wichita State

Preseason Pitcher of the Year

Carter Spivey, Senior, RHP, East Carolina *

Preseason All-Conference Team

P – Ben Vespi, Junior, UCF

P – Carter Spivey, Senior, East Carolina *

P – Dylan Carmouche, Junior, Tulane

P – Cameron Bye, Junior, Wichita State

RP – Kyle Kramer, Redshirt Senior, UCF

C – Anthony Tulimero, Redshirt Junior, Houston

1B – Ryan Nicholson, Redshirt Junior, Cincinnati

2B – Brock Rodden, Junior, Wichita State *

SS – Ian McMillan, Redshirt Senior, Houston *

3B – Zach Arnold, Redshirt Junior, Houston

OF – Jacob Jenkins-Cowart, Sophomore, East Carolina *

OF – Drew Brutcher, Junior, South Florida

OF – Chuck Ingram, Junior, Wichita State

DH – Payton Tolle, Sophomore, Wichita State