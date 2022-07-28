GREENVILLE, N.C. – For the fourth time in program history, East Carolina has been named an Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) Honor Squad according to an announcement by the organization Wednesday.

To qualify as an Academic Honor Squad, teams must post a 3.0 or higher team GPA for the academic year.

ECU represents one of 398 schools across Division I, II, III and NAIA to earn the honor and one of 98 Division I programs. The Pirates also garnered the award following the 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2020-21 seasons, making East Carolina a perfect 4-for-4 earning recognition as the honor was not given out in 2019-20 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Along with the team award, 11 Pirates earned a spot on the IWLCA Academic Honor Roll. Cece Bartley, Sam Caputo, Jordyn Cox, Sophia LoCicero, Megan Tryniski and Elizabeth Wilson earned the award for the second time in their careers after being honored in 2021. Ellie Bromley, Anna Joseph, Nicole LeGar, Camryn Pennypacker and Flynn Reed were named to the Honor Roll for the first time in their careers.

To be recognized on the Honor Roll, student-athletes must be a junior, senior or graduate student and have earned a cumulative GPA of 3.50 or better.