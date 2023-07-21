GREENVILLE, N.C. – Brittany Dipper has been chosen to lead the East Carolina lacrosse program, Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert announced Friday. Dipper is set to be the second head coach in program history after six seasons under Amanda Moore.



Dipper comes to Greenville after one season as an assistant coach at the University of Virginia under legendary coach Julie Myers. The Cavaliers posted an 11-7 overall record (6-3 conference) in 2023 and advanced to the NCAA tournament.



“We are excited to welcome Brittany Dipper to East Carolina University and the Pirate Family,” Gilbert said. “Brittany has competed at the highest level of intercollegiate athletics as a player and coach, and her experience and passion for the game have prepared her to lead our lacrosse program to new heights. She has earned this opportunity and her playing background and appreciation for the student-athlete experience make her a great fit for our program. She understands the importance of competitive excellence on and off the field, and I’m thrilled she is now a Pirate.”



Prior to Virginia, Dipper spent three seasons at Boston University including serving as the Associate Head Coach for the 2022 season. At BU, working primarily with the team’s defense, Dipper helped the Terriers to their best season since 2011 with an 11-7 record in 2019 – including a 6-3 mark in Patriot League games.



Dipper has North Carolina ties as she spent four seasons at Elon, aiding the Phoenix to a 35-33 record while also working her way to the associate head coaching position in 2017. That 2017 squad compiled a program-best 13-7 record while stunning three-ranked opponents en route to a CAA Tournament finals appearance.



Dipper began her coaching career at Stetson after an illustrious playing career at the University of Maryland. She played four years in goal for the Terrapins, helping the team to four-straight ACC titles, four-straight Final Four appearances and the 2010 NCAA Championship. The Clarksboro, N.J., native also racked up her fair share of individual accolades including being named the IWLCA, Synapse Sports and WomensLax.com National Goalkeeper of the Year in 2011 while leading the nation in goals against average (6.54) and save percentage (.522).