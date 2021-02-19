ECU takes part in Folds of Honor tribute program

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina women’s golf team has partnered with the Folds of Honor Military Tribute Program (FHMTP) for the 2021 spring season second-year head coach CC Buford announced Friday.

The program provides the opportunity for collegiate golf teams to honor a fallen or severely wounded American soldier by selecting a student-athlete to carry a golf bag displaying the name, rank and branch of service of the soldier being honored throughout the year.

This season, the Pirates will carry a marked golf bag in honor of retired Major Mikeal Murray, U.S.M.C., who served his country honorably for over twenty years during Operation Restore Hope-Somalia, Operation Vigilant Warrior- Southwest Asia and many other Operations and deployments. Maj. Murray spent his time in the military working as a Joint Terminal Attack Controller, a Radio Chief and a Field Artillery Officer. His declarations include The Purple Heart Award for wounds received in action, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal (two), Iraq Campaign Medal (with four Stars) and many others awards and decorations.

“My grandfather served as a pilot in the Navy flying fighter jets off Marine carriers,” Buford said. “Upon retiring, golf became such a huge part of his life, which he passed on to his daughter, my mom. Perhaps without that passion from him, I may have never had the chance to love and respect the game of golf which has obviously become such a huge part of my life.

“All of that to say, it’s an exciting opportunity for us to partner with Folds of Honor in giving tribute to our veterans and wounded soldiers. I was fortunate to meet Maj. Murray and his son Tyler this fall in Jacksonville near Camp Lejeune and was inspired by his humility and passion for continued service to the military community.”

Tyler, a recipient of the FHMTP scholarship, is a currently studying engineering with an electrical concentration at East Carolina University and is a member of the intramural swim team. Upon graduation, he hopes to complete his project management certification and pursue a career as a project manager for an engineering firm.

Maj. Mikeal Murray Quotes:

On what has serving meant to him: “Serving was more about those that I served with on my left and right than my country. We were family.”

On how has Folds of Honor impacted him: “Folds of Honor has afforded Tyler to get his degree and prepare his future without having to start life in debt.”

On being selected as ECU’s honoree for FHMTP: “Words do not do justice to the appreciation that I have for being selected for this honor.”

Tyler Murray Quotes:

On what his father’s service has meant to him: “My father’s service is the example for my life, the reason for my work ethic and my sense of integrity.”

On how FHMTP has impacted him: “It is an honor that I was selected to receive anything from Folds of Honor, something that has enhanced my academic future.”

On his father’s selection as a FHMTP honoree: “Seeing my father be honored for the sacrifices he made for this country gives me a stinging sense of pride and gives me something to work towards, even if I am not serving like my dad did.”

The Folds of Honor Military Tribute Program matches a team with a military veteran, usually someone who has fallen or was wounded while serving. In partnership with the Golf Coaches’ Association of America and the Women’s Golf Coaches Association, the team receives a golf bag in which the veteran’s name, rank and branch are displayed. The players rotate in carrying the bag from tournament to tournament. Once the golf season ends, the bag will be auctioned off and all proceeds will go towards Folds of Honor scholarships.

“Every tournament one of our players will be selected to carry our team bag with Maj. Murray’s name this season,” Buford added. “The privilege will go to a player who has not only embodied the core beliefs within our golf program but to a student-athlete who has reflected the core principles of the Marine Corps which are Honor, Courage & Commitment. I hope our girls remember this experience and Maj. Murray for the rest of their lives.”