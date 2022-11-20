MORGANTOWN, WVa. – The East Carolina women’s swimming and diving teams closed out the fall portion of its schedule taking third place at the West Virginia Invitational after posting 1,076 points during the three-day event.

“This was our biggest meet of the season to this point,” ECU Head Coach Matt Jabs said. “The staff is very pleased with the outcome this weekend. We set records, had numerous lifetime bests, and added to our program history with all-time Top 10 performances. This was a great experience for our young team and will give us confidence heading into the remainder of the season.”

The quartet of Heidi Bruining (200 breaststroke/2:17.41), Flanary Patterson (platform diving/185.80), Polina Rukosuev (1650 free/16:36.86) and Brynna Wolfe (200 backstroke/1:59.20) each posted ECU all-time Top 10 performances. Rukosuev won the 1650 free, while Caitlin Reynera took second in the 200 breaststroke (2:14.42) and Wolfe claimed third in the 200 backstroke.

Rounding out Top 8 A Finals were Bruining with her eighth-place finish in the 200 breaststroke, while the Pirates 400 free A relay (3:22.89) and 400 free B relay (3:26.80) took fourth and seventh places respectively. In the team diving event, ECU finished third overall. The Pirates also had three B finalists, three C finalists and three D finalists on the day.

Women’s Team Score