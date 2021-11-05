ECU taking part again in ‘TDs=Thanksgiving’ from Harris Teeter

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina University Department of Athletics is again proud to partner with Harris Teeter to provide Thanksgiving turkeys to deserving families this holiday season.

Harris Teeter will donate 10 Thanksgiving turkeys to the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina for every touchdown scored by the Pirates during their upcoming game against Temple at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on Saturday.

“We are very pleased to partner with Pirate Sports Properties, ECU Athletics and the Food Bank to provide a Thanksgiving turkey to families throughout the area who might not otherwise be able to enjoy one,” Harris Teeter Communications Manager Danna Robinson said. “We’ll be pulling for the Pirate offense to have a big game.”

Harris Teeter, a proud sponsor of ECU Athletics, is headquartered in Matthews, N.C. and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR). The regional grocery chain employs approximately 30,000 associates and operates stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida and the District of Columbia.

About the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina

The Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina is a nonprofit organization that has provided food for people at risk of hunger in 34 counties in central and eastern North Carolina for 40 years. The Food Bank serves a network of more than 800 partner agencies such as soup kitchens, food pantries, shelters, and programs for children and adults through warehouses in Durham, Greenville, New Bern, Raleigh, the Sandhills (Southern Pines), and Wilmington. In fiscal year 2020-2021, the Food Bank distributed nearly 139 million pounds of food (over half of which was perishable) and non-food essentials through these agencies. Sadly, hunger remains a serious problem in central and eastern North Carolina. In these counties, nearly 600,000 people struggle to access nutritious and adequate amounts of food necessary for an active and healthy life. Website available in Spanish and English: foodbankcenc.org.