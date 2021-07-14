ECU tennis coach names Komer as new assistant

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Sara Komer has been named an assistant coach for the East Carolina women’s tennis team, as announced by head coach Kirstin Burgess on Tuesday.

“Firstly, I want to welcome Sara to Pirate Nation!” said Burgess. “Her success as a player at Delaware and Gonzaga, combined with her positive attitude and willingness to keep learning are going to help her develop into a great coach. I am excited for the work we are going to put in together and am fortunate to have her joining our staff.”

Komer started her collegiate coaching career by spending the 2020-21 season as a volunteer assistant for the nationally-ranked Penn State women’s tennis team. The Nittany Lions finished with a 10-8 overall record under Komer’s watch and earned the No. 6 seed in the Big 10 tournament, the team’s highest seed since 2015. Penn State also earned its first wins over Indiana, Michigan State and Maryland since 2015 while also claiming the doubles point against Michigan for the first time in program history.

Along with her duties as an assistant coach, Komer worked as a Sport Psychology Intern during her time at Penn State. She consulted with student-athletes to improve their mental performance and assisted in finding resources to implement mental skill concepts for the student-athletes well-being.

Komer played at the University of Durham in England during the 2019-20 season as a postgraduate student-athlete. During her time in Durham, Komer helped her squad reach the British Universities and Colleges Sport (BUCS) Championship Semifinals. She also teamed with Gabriela Knutson to earn doubles wins against players ranked by the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA).

Prior to heading to England, Komer spent a year playing for Gonzaga. Komer helped the Zags reach a program-best No. 38 ranking in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association national poll as well as reaching the finals of the West Coast Conference (WCC) Tournament.

Komer started her collegiate career at Delaware, playing three seasons for the Blue Hens. Komer was named the Blue Hen’s Team MVP in both the 2017 and 2018 campaigns and served as team captain in 2017-18. She was named to the All-Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) Doubles First-Team after going 16-2 with partner Brooke Pilkington as well as earning a spot on the All-CAA Singles Second Team. She was also on the All-CAA Singles Second Team after recording a 17-2 ledger in dual matches and was invited to compete in the ITA Riviera All-American Championship in 2017-18.

Along with her success on the court, Komer excelled in the classroom during her career. She earned a Master’s in Behavioral Science Psychology from the University of Durham in 2020. She earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from Gonzaga in 2019 as well. Komer was an ITA Scholar-Athlete all four years she played collegiately and was a three-time CAA All-Academic Team selection and a one-time WCC All-Academic honoree. She also earned the PNC Bank Student-Athlete Achiever award in 2017