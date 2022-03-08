ROCKVILLE, MD. – A three-match road trip started with a heartbreaking loss as the East Carolina women’s tennis team fell to Georgetown 4-3 on Monday night.

ECU drops to 2-6 on the year while Georgetown improves to 2-9 this season.

The Pirates earned the doubles point for just the second time this season. Sofia Cerezo Holgado and Alisa Diercksen opened with a 6-1 win on court two and then Anne Lou Champion and and Isabella Rivera Ortiz got a 6-2 victory on court three. The Pirates made it a clean sweep after Ines Bachir and Alisha Hussain won 6-4 on court one.

The Pirates doubled their lead when Alisa Diercksen grabbed a 6-2, 6-3 win on court two over Chloe Bendetti. The Hoyas answered back when Avantika Willy beat Martina Muzzolon 6-3, 7-5 on court one and then Agata Mikos beat Alisha Hussain 6-2, 6-2 on court four.

With the match tightening up, East Carolina got a boost when Ines Bachir grabbed a 6-4, 6-3 on court five against Olivia Ashton. But Georgetown once again answered with McHaley Ho topping Isabella Rivera Ortiz 1-6, 6-4, 6-4 on court three.

The match came down to Sofia Cerezo Holgado and Carme Aizpurua on court six. Both players split the opening two sets, ratcheting up the pressure for the deciding third set. Holgado fell behind 2-0 in the third set and fought to get back in the match, but Aizpurua was able to hold on for a 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 victory to clinch the win for the Hoyas.

The Pirates will continue the trip on Tuesday when they take on George Washington at noon.