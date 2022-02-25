GREENVILLE, N.C. – Another ranked foe was just too much for the East Carolina women’s tennis team as the Pirates fell to No. 52 VCU 6-1 on Thursday afternoon.

ECU drops to 2-5 on the year, with an 0-3 record against ranked opponents. VCU improves to 9-1 on the year.

The Pirates’ struggles on the doubles court continued against the Rams. Anne Lou Champion and Isabella River Ortiz fell to Nina Sorkin and Yelizaveta Karlova 6-1 on court three. VCU clinched the point when Paola Diaz Delgado and Laura Astudillo beat Sofia Cerezo Holgado and Alisa Diercksen 6-3. Ines Bachir and Alisha Hussain were leading Gabriel Davidescu and Shivani Manjanna 5-3 on court one, but that match was unfinished after the point was clinched.

Singles got off to a bad start as VCU took the first set on all six courts. The Rams added a second point as Karlova topped Diercksen 6-0, 6-1 on court two. Martina Muzzolon fell to No. 71 Paola Diaz Delgado 6-2, 6-2 on court one to put VCU one point away. The Rams clinched the match when Draskovic closed out a 7-5, 6-3 win over Holgado on court five.

The Pirates did get one point back when Hussain rallied from a first set deficit to beat Davidescu 5-7, 6-2, 1-0 (12-10). But the final two matches went VCU’s way for the final score of 6-1.

The Pirates will have some time off before returning for a three-match road trip. The Pirates will take on Georgetown on March 7, George Washington on March 8 and Maryland on March 9.

Singles Results

No. 71 Paola Diaz Delgado (VCU) def. Martina Muzzolon (ECU) 6-2, 6-2

Yelizaveta Karlova (VCU) def. Alisa Diercksen (ECU) 6-0, 6-1

Alisha Hussain (ECU) def. Gabriela Davidescu (VCU) 5-7, 6-2, 1-0 (12-10)

Nina Sorkin (VCU) def. Isabella Rivera Ortiz (ECU) 6-2, 6-2

Anja Draskovic (VCU) def. Sofia Cerezo Holgado (ECU) 7-5, 6-3

Shivani Manjanna (VCU) def. Ines Bachir (ECU) 6-2, 6-2

Order of Finish: 2, 1, 3, 4, 5, 6

Doubles Results

Gabriel Davidescu/Shivani Manjanna (VCU) vs. Ines Bachir/Alisha Hussain (ECU) 3-5, unfinished

Paola Diaz Delgado/Laura Astudillo (VCU) def. Sofia Cerezo Holgado/Alisa Diercksen (ECU) 6-3

Nina Sorkin/Yelizaveta Karlova (VCU) def. Anne Lou Champion/Isabella Rivera Ortiz (ECU) 6-1

Order of Finish: 3, 2