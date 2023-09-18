WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – The East Carolina women’s tennis team began its fall schedule over the weekend in Williamsburg at the Tribe Invitational hosted by William & Mary.

The Pirates captured three consolation draw titles among a field that included Liberty, Penn, Richmond, Towson, Virginia Tech and the host Tribe.



Martina Muzzolon and Kexuan Zhou fought back from a first-round doubles loss in the Griffin Draw, knocking off Richmond’s Lara Bakhaya and Leonor Oliveira 6-4 to claim the consolation crown. Ines Bachir defeated Andy Campodonico from Richmond by a 4-6, 7-5 (10-2) margin to win the Green Draw consolation title and Anne Lou Champion downed teammate Nicole Talarek 7-6 (5), 5-7 (10-6) to emerge victorious in the Silver Draw consolation bracket.



“We saw a very high level of tennis this weekend and left Williamsburg with a few bright spots as Bachir and Champion were victors in their consolation draws with wins over Virginia Tech, Richmond and Towson,” head coach Kirstin Burgess said. “Doubles obviously needs some work as we were testing out some new teams. Newcomers Zhou and Talarek battled hard to some three-set losses. After a rest day, we will reset and prepare for the Elon Invitational this coming weekend.”



2023 Tribe Invitational Results

Colonial Doubles Draw

Iris Gallo/Maya Urata (Penn) def. Kim Auerswald / Ines Bachir (ECU) – 7-5

Laima Frosch/Sabina Richtrova (Virginia Tech) def. Kim Auerswald / Ines Bachir (ECU) – 6-4



Tribe Doubles Draw

Francesca Davis/Mila Mejic (William & Mary) def. Anne Lou Champion / Isabella Rivera Ortiz – 6-2

Chandre Boshoff/Ashira Murray (Towson) def. Anne Lou Champion / Isabella Rivera Ortiz – 6-0



Griffin Doubles Draw

Esther Lovato/Elsa Kirch (Liberty) def. Martina Muzzolon / Kexuan Zhou (ECU) – 6-4

Martina Muzzolon / Kexuan Zhou (ECU) def. Lara Bakhaya/Leonor Oliveira (Richmond) – 6-4



All-In Doubles Draw

Parker Debnam/Yaelle Vaissaud (William & Mary) def. Joan Madi / Noelle Talarek (ECU) – 6-3



Green Singles Draw

Esha Velaga (Penn) def. Ines Bachir (ECU) – 7-5, 6-0

Ines Bachir (ECU) def. Andy Campodonico (Richmond) – 4-6, 7-5 (10-2)

Ines Bachir (ECU) def. Laima Frosch (Virginia Tech) – 2-6, 6-4 (10-8)



Gold Singles Draw

Mila Mejic (William & Mary) def. Kim Auerswald (ECU) – 6-2, 6-4

Lizzie Novak (Richmond) def. Kim Auerswald (ECU) – 6-1, 6-2



Black Singles Draw

Ine Stange (William & Mary) def. Kexuan Zhou (ECU) – 6-7 (8), 6-3 (10-8)

Carly Cohen (Richmond) def. Kexuan Zhou (ECU) – 6-0, 2-6 (10-2)

Martina Muzzolon (ECU) def. Iris Gallo (Penn) – 6-2, 2-6 (10-6)

Francesca Davis (William & Mary) def. Martina Muzzolon (ECU) – 6-4, 5-7 (10-5)



White Singles Draw

Joan Madi (ECU) def. Taylor Rieckert (Virginia Tech) – 6-2, 6-1

Maria Turchetto (Liberty) def. Joan Madi (ECU) – 4-6, 6-3 (10-8)

Yaelle Vaissud (William & Mary) def. Isabella Rivera Ortiz (ECU) – 7-5, 6-4

Mya Spencer (Towson) def. Isabella Rivera Ortiz (ECU) – 6-0, 7-6 (5)



Silver Singles Draw

Lainey O’Neil (Richmond) def. Noelle Talarek (ECU) – 6-1, 6-1

Noelle Talarek (ECU) def. Sania Suchinsky (Towson) – 6-4, 6-3

Leonor Oliveira (Richmond) def. Anne Lou Champion (ECU) – 3-6, 6-3 (10-6)

Anne Lou Champion (ECU) def. Lea Kosanovic (Towson) – 7-5, 7-6 (3)

Anne Lou Champion (ECU) def. Noelle Talarek (ECU) – 7-6 (5), 5-7 (10-6)