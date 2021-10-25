ECU tennis team wraps up competition at ITA Regionals

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A trio of spots in the Round of 16 highlighted the weekend as the East Carolina women’s tennis team competed at the ITA Carolina Regional Championships.

“This tournament was good for us,” said head coach Kirstin Burgess. “It not only showed us where we are, but for some, it showed us where we want to be and also where we can be. I thought we had some good results in doubles and Martina (Muzzolon) had a very impressive first round win in the Main Draw. Match play in the Fall is so important for our Spring preparation so we are definitely looking forward to our next event.”

Anne Lou Champion, Alisa Diercksen and Ines Bachir all got the weekend started in the singles qualifying draw. Diercksen nearly booked a place in the main draw by beating Coastal Carolina’s Valentina Urelli in her opening match, but fell to Furman’s Maggie Pate in the next round. While Champion lost to Clemson’s Sophia Hatton in her first match, she bounced back with a victory over Davidson’s Mira Gladstone in the consolation bracket.

Martina Muzzolon started her run in the main draw and she had a battle on her hands in the Round of 32. Matched up against College of Charleston’s Slade Coetzee, Muzzolon took the opening set 6-3, but Coetzee answered with a 7-5 second set. The deciding third set was tight throughout and came down to a tiebreaker before Muzzolon finally prevailed 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (3). Unfortunately, Muzzolon’s run came to an end in the Round of 16 when she fell to North Carolina’s No. 35 ranked Fiona Crawley 6-3, 6-0. It was the first match against a nationally ranked opponent of Muzzolon’s brief college career.

In doubles play, both East Carolina duos reached the Round of 16. Bachir and Champion, coming off winning their draw at the Elon Invitational, opened the tournament with a dramatic victory over UNCG’s Eria Barquero and Ariana Chan. The match not only went to a tiebreaker, but required Bachir and Champion to score 11 points in the extra game, finally winning 8-7 (9). The pair’s four-match winning streak came to an end in the Round of 16 when they fell to Clemson’s Cristina Mayorova and Daniella Medvedeva.

Muzzolon and Diercksen got their campaign started with an 8-5 victory over Clemson’s Samantha Buyckx and Jenna Thompson in the Round of 32. Unfortunately, Muzzolon again saw her Regionals run come to an end against a national ranked opponent as the Pirates duo fell to Furman’s No. 26 ranked pairing of Julia Adams and Madison Dillon in the Round of 16.

The Pirates will finish the fall portion of their schedule when they head to the UNCW Invitational. That tournament will open up on Friday, Nov. 5 and run through Sunday, Nov. 7.

Singles Results

Qualifying Opening Round

Sophia Hatton (Clemson) def. Anne Lou Champion (East Carolina) 6-1, 6-2

Alisa Diercksen (East Carolina) def. Valentina Urelli (Coastal Carolina) 6-4, 6-4

Peyton Brotzman (College of Charleston) def. Ines Bachir (East Carolina) 7-5, 3-6, 7-5

Qualifying Second Round

Maggie Pate (Furman) def. Alisa Diercksen (East Carolina) 6-1, 6-4

Qualifying Consolation

Anne Lou Champion (East Carolina) def. Mira Gladstone (Davidson) 6-4, 6-1

Raegan Mitchell (UNC Greensboro) def. Anne Lou Champion 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-4

Elizabeth Massie (Wofford) def. Ines Bachir (6-2, 6-4)

Main A2 Round of 32

Martina Muzzolon (East Carolina) def. Slade Coetzee (College of Charleston) 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (3)

Main A2 Round of 16

No. 35 Fiona Crawley (North Carolina) def. Martina Muzzolon (East Carolina) 6-3, 6-0

Double Results

Main A1 Round of 32

Alisa Diercksen/Martina Muzzolon (East Carolina) def. Samantha Buyckx/Jenna Thompson (Clemson) 8-5

Main A1 Round of 16

No. 26 Julia Adams/Madison Dillon (Furman) def. Alisa Diercksen/Martina Muzzolon (East Carolina) 8-2

Main A2 Round of 32

Ines Bachir/Anne Lou Champion (East Carolina) def. Erika Barquero/Ariana Chan (UNC Greensboro) 8-7 (9)

Main A2 Round of 16

Cristina Mayorova/Daniella Medvedeva (Clemson) def. Ines Bachir/Anne Lou Champion (East Carolina) 8-0