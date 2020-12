GREENVILLE (WNCT) – East Carolina will take a 2-0 record into Saturday afternoon’s game against Radford, which is a 2 p.m. start.

Once again, there will be no fans in attendance because of the COVID-19 protocols.

Radford is 0-3 on the season with losses to Virginia Tech, Norfolk State and James Madison.

‘The Joe Dooley Show’ makes its season debut this Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on WNCT-TV.