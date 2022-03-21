GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina University will celebrate its sixth annual day of giving on Wednesday.

Pirate Nation Gives is a 24-hour online fundraising event that encourages alumni, friends, faculty, staff, parents and students to come together and support the university.

Last year’s event set new records with 1,200 donors raising more than $6.5 million, and this year’s campaign aims to build on that participation while celebrating the installation of Chancellor Philip Rogers.

“Giving back to ECU is a way for every Pirate to be involved in the impact this university has on our students, our region and the world,” said Christopher Dyba, vice chancellor for university advancement. “Pirate Nation Gives is a time for us to connect with each other in support of ECU. Every gift, large or small, makes an impact, whether it helps enhance programs and facilities, supports our hard-working faculty or increases students’ access to a top-tier education.”

Priorities for this year’s Pirate Nation Gives include student scholarships, health care initiatives, athletics, and faculty and program support. However, donors can make gifts to any area they feel passionate about.

Throughout Wednesday, leaderboards on the Pirate Nation Gives website will track support for areas of campus and encourage giving with a competitive spirit. Numerous social media challenges will give participants the opportunity to win bonus money for their favorite ECU area or fund.

Pirate Nation Gives is about everything East Carolina — students, research, arts, athletics and more — and combining one person’s philanthropy with that of others to create limitless possibilities.