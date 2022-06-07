GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina’s baseball team now knows when it will play Texas in the NCAA Super Regional.

The Pirates (45-19) will host Texas (45-19) starting Friday at Clark-LeClair Stadium. The first game is slated for noon and will be seen on ESPN2. The second in the best-of-3 series is at noon on Saturday and will also be seen on ESPN2. A third game, if needed, will be Sunday at a time to be determined.

ECU is coming off its 13-4 victory over Coastal Carolina on Monday in the Greenville Regional final. The Pirates are the No. 8 overall seed while Texas is No. 9.

It’s the third straight Super Regional for the Pirates and the fourth under head coach Cliff Godwin. The Pirates are looking to reach the College World Series for the first time in school history.

Tickets for the Super Regional round can be purchased by clicking here.

2022 NCAA GREENVILLE SUPER REGIONAL SCHEDULE



Friday, June 10 (ESPN2)

No. 9 Texas (45-19) vs. No. 8 East Carolina (45-19) – 12 noon

Saturday, June 11 (ESPN2)

No. 9 Texas vs. No. 8East Carolina – 12 noon

Sunday, June 11 (TBD)

No. 9 Texas vs. No. 8 East Carolina – TBD