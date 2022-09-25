GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina University has revealed a new uniform that will be worn during its home game against Memphis on Saturday, Oct. 15 administrators announced Sunday. The contest against the Tigers has been designated as Homecoming, Hall of Fame and Letterwinners weekend.



The uniform combination, that was designed by senior Will Treadway, represents elements from multiple decades dating back to the 1970s. On the purple jersey, the blocked numbers are a nod to the 1980 uniforms as they will have white numbers with a gold drop shadow. On the sleeves, pants and helmets, he incorporated a striping pattern from the 1990s. The trademark PIRATES lettering on the chest ties three decades of uniform elements together.



A purple cursive Pirates logo that was donned during the 1970’s will be present on both sides of the white helmet. To go along with a gold face mask, two purple and one gold stripe down the center of the helmet as well as the ECU 1990’s logo will be placed on the helmet bumper.

To those that came before, these are for you! Mark your calendars for homecoming weekend! 10.15.22 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/mLmPoHOGX3 — ECU Football (@ECUPiratesFB) September 25, 2022

“I designed a “Modern Throwback” uniform with the intention of connecting multiple decades of Pirate Football,” Treadway said during his presentation. “I used elements from different Pirate uniforms from 1970 until now to represent multiple generations of Pirate Fans. This look is both to celebrate our past and get fans excited for the future. Each element represents a moment in time and will remind fans of their early Pirate Football memories!”



During the fall semester of 2021, ECU’s Miller School of Entrepreneurship, in partnership with the Pirate football program, conducted and completed a uniform design competition. Associate professor Dan Elliot hosted workshops for students in ECU’s School of Art & Design during the month of November. He provided feedback and tips on their respective designs, which had to be follow NCAA and ECU guidelines.



The students presented their designs on November 9 to five judges, which included panel chair Fielding Miller, in the football team room inside the Ward Sports Medicine Building. Entries were judged on the following criteria:

•Concept – the uniform has a clear meaning and story behind the design.



•Uniqueness – the uniform stands out compared to other college football uniforms and will be useful in recruiting.



•Versatility – the uniform pairs well with the uniforms that are currently being used, specifically, the white and purple uniforms since those are newer.



•Branding – the uniform clearly represents East Carolina University and abides by all ECU and NCAA guidelines.