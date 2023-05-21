IRVING, Texas – East Carolina won its fourth-consecutive American Athletic Conference baseball regular season championship and seeding is set for the 2023 American Baseball Championship presented by Visit St. Pete Clearwater, to be held at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, Fla., starting Tuesday.

The tournament will be played in a double-elimination format through the semifinal round. The championship final is a winner-take-all matchup Sunday, May 28, which will determine The American’s automatic entrant to the NCAA Championship.

Live coverage of the first five days of the championship will be available on ESPN+, while the final will take place on May 28 at noon ET/11 a.m. CT on ESPNEWS. The most up-to-date information on The American Championship, including schedules, results and links to live scoring and the ESPN+ telecasts, can be found on Championship Central at www.TheAmerican.org/Baseball.



The action begins on Tuesday, May 24 when No. 5 Cincinnati (24-31, 10-14 American) takes on No. 4 UCF (31-24, 11-12) at 9 a.m. ET, followed by No. 8 South Florida (19-37, 7-17) against No. 1 East Carolina (41-15, 18-6) 47 minutes after the first game’s conclusion. No. 7 Tulane (15-39, 8-16) and No. 2 Houston (33-21, 17-6) will face off at 4 p.m., followed by No. 6 Memphis (28-26, 10-14) and No. 3 Wichita State (30-22, 13-9).



East Carolina captured its fourth-consecutive regular season title after defeating South Florida, 7-1 on Saturday, May 20. The Pirates defeated Houston in the 2022 American Baseball Championship final. The Cougars won all seven American Athletic Conference series this season to finish second. Wichita State, which placed third, had its best regular season finish since joining The American in 2018.



2023 American Athletic Conference Baseball Championship presented by Visit St. Pete Clearwater

BayCare Ballpark | Clearwater, Fla.

All Times Eastern



Tuesday, May 23

Game 1: No. 5 Cincinnati vs. No. 4 UCF | 9 a.m. | ESPN+

Game 2: No. 8 South Florida vs. No. 1 East Carolina | 47 minutes after Game 1 | ESPN+

Game 3: No. 7 Tulane vs. No. 2 Houston | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Game 4: No. 6 Memphis vs. No. 3 Wichita State | 47 minutes after Game 3 | ESPN+



Wednesday, May 24

Game 5: Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Game 6: Game 3 Loser vs. Game 4 Loser | 47 minutes after Game 5 | ESPN+



Thursday, May 25

Game 7: Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Game 8: Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner | 47 minutes after Game 7 | ESPN+



Friday, May 26

Game 9: Game 5 Winner vs. Game 7 Loser | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Game 10: Game 6 Winner vs. Game 8 Loser | 47 minutes after Game 9 | ESPN+



Saturday, May 27

Game 11: Game 9 Winner vs. Game 7 Winner | 9 a.m. | ESPN+

Game 12: Game 10 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner | 47 minutes after Game 11 | ESPN+

Game 13: Game 9 Winner vs. Game 7 Winner (If Necessary) | TBD | ESPN+

Game 14: Game 10 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner (If Necessary) | TBD | ESPN+



Sunday, May 28

Game 15: Semifinal Winners | Noon | ESPNEWS and ESPN+