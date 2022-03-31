GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina track and field will host its 8th annual Bill Carson Invitational on Friday and Saturday.

The event honors legendary ECU Track Coach Bill Carson and features the Pirates as well as five other schools, including UNC Wilmington, Virginia Tech, The Citadel, Mount Olive and UNC Pembroke.

Head Coach Kurt Craft said it’s a meet the entire team always looks forward to participating.

“We always get excited for the home meet just cause it’s one of them we get to host,” Craft said.

Click the video above to see more.