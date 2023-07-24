GREENVILLE, N.C. – Incoming East Carolina University junior transfer Kaylee Hamblin has qualified for the 2024 Olympic Trials in the 100-meter breaststroke.



The trials are slated for June 15-23, 2024, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. The women’s 100 breaststroke heats will be held on June 16 and the women’s 100 breaststroke final is slated for the following day.



“We are extremely happy for Kaylee,” head coach Matthew Jabs said. “I know she has been chasing this cut for a while and has been working very hard this summer with her coaches at Mecklenburg Swim Association to accomplish this goal. This will be her second time qualifying for an Olympic Trials, which is an extremely big accomplishment.”



Hamblin recently placed first in the 100 breaststroke at the 2023 North Carolina Long Course Senior Championships with a time of 1:09.97 while finishing second in the 200 breaststroke.



“I think having this goal checked off her list will put her in a really good place for the college season as we work towards the next mark on that list,” Jabs stated. “I am really excited to get started in a few weeks with Kaylee and our entire 2023-24 team.”



The Waxhaw, N.C. native arrives in Greenville after competing at NC State for her first two collegiate seasons. She achieved lifetime-best times at the Bulldog NCAA Qualifying Meet in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:00.07) and the 200-yard breaststroke (2:13.50) last season and holds a spot in the program’s top ten best times in both breaststroke events. She will join her younger sister, Emilee Hamblin , who currently competes for the Pirates’ swimming and diving team in the butterfly (100, 200) and freestyle (50, 100, 200, 500).