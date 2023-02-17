GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) –A new date for the East Carolina men’s basketball game with Tulane that was postponed due to the death of play-by-play announcer Jeff Charles has been announced.

ECU school officials said the game will be played on March 3 at Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans. The game is slated for 7 p.m. and will air on ESPN+.

The game was originally scheduled for Feb. 11 in New Orleans. Charles died on Feb. 10 at age 70.

A private funeral for Charles will be held Saturday.