GREENVILLE, N.C. – The American Athletic Conference series opener between No. 12 East Carolina and Tulane at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium was suspended Friday night due to inclement weather that moved through the area.

Lightning that was seen throughout the area before thunderstorms moved through that made the field unplayable. The Green Wave held a 9-6 lead with no outs and runners at second and third when the game was halted.



The game will resume at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the point of suspension. The opening contest of the regularly scheduled doubleheader will follow 45 minutes after the conclusion of the suspended game.