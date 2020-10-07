ECU unveils plan for fans for ECU vs Navy via letter from Pirate Club

Dear Pirate Nation:

We are excited to begin welcoming additional fans into Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium beginning on October 17 against Navy for a noon kickoff with gates opening 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

State guidelines allow a capacity of 7 percent for large venues (seating capacity of more than 10,000) effective Oct. 2. With the increased capacity, we are planning to have 3,500 fans in attendance for the Navy game.

Our season ticket number has decreased from 10,690 to approximately 5,600 based on fans that have opted out, donated their ticket funds to the Pirate Club or moved to the 2021 season. With the limited capacity, we will not be able to fulfill all requests for tickets for the Navy game from our season-ticket holders.

A portion of tickets will be distributed to ECU students, ECU football student-athlete guests, visiting team guests, and sponsorship agreement fulfillment. The remaining tickets will be distributed based on Pirate Club priority.

Fans will receive an email this week indicating their status for next Saturday’s game and tickets will be delivered via email on Monday, October 12. Emails will come from athletictickets@ecu.edu.

The safety of student-athletes, coaches, staff, and fans remains our top priority. We want to share several of the elements that will be in place for the October 17 game against Navy.

Ticketing

ECU Athletics has transitioned to mobile tickets for 2020 to help mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus and allow contact-free entry. Fans are strongly encouraged to download their tickets on their phone prior to arrival to stadium. Additional instructions on how to download tickets will be provided in the email you receive on Monday.

Our athletics department implemented “Zoned Seating” for all tickets in the lower bowl. All “Zoned Seating” will be general admission and seats will be marked to comply with social distancing guidelines. The sections available to fans will be clearly marked on the mobile ticket. The upper deck will be closed. There will be ample room in each section to properly social distance and we ask that fans sit with members of their household and social distance from others.

Here’s a closer look at the Zoned sections:

Zone 1 – Chairbacks on the South Side which includes sections 4B, 5, 6, 7 and 8A

Zone 2 – Chairbacks on the North Side which includes sections 16, 17 and 18

Zone 3 – Lower Sideline which includes sections 3, 4A, 8B and 9

Fans will be required to enter at the assigned gate listed on their mobile ticket including premium ticket holders and will also exit through the same gate. There will be no re-entry.

COVID-19 Protocols

Ø All fans are encouraged to check their temperature and do a health screening before arriving at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. All attendees to athletic events should review the following screening checklist before attending events:

o Do you have new muscle aches not related to another medical condition or another specific activity (e.g. due to physical exercise)?

o Do you feel like you may have a temperature of greater than 100.0 degrees Fahrenheit?

o Do you have a sore throat, runny nose and/or congestion not related to another medical condition (e.g. allergies)?

o Do you have a new or worsening cough that is not related to another medical condition?

o Do you have a shortness of breath that is not attributable to another medical condition?

o Do you have a recent (<5 days) loss of smell and taste?

o Do you have new onset of vomiting or diarrhea not related to another medical condition?

o Have you had recent close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19?

If you answered yes to any of the questions above, immediately self-isolate and contact your medical provider. Please do not attend any ECU campus facility, program, activity, or event.

Ø Face coverings are required at all times inside the stadium according to university regulations for all individuals apart from when eating and drinking. The face covering needs to fully cover the mouth and nose.

Ø Physical distancing measures have been implemented throughout the stadium, including marked seats, social distancing reminders and physically distanced line queues. All fans are strongly encouraged to follow physical distancing guidelines within the stadium (subject to ejection for refusal to comply).

Ø Frequent hand washing is strongly encouraged. Sanitation stations have been added upon entry, in concourse and in common areas throughout Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

Ø All water fountains will be turned off.

Ø We have arranged all outdoor seating to comply with current social distancing guidelines. Guests are asked to not move to different seat locations.

Williams-Clark Club and TowneBank Tower

The athletic department strategically reassigned all seats allocated in the Williams-Clark Club and Trade Club in the TowneBank Tower. These seats will not be general admission. As previously mentioned, fans will not be in their normal seats but were assigned seats nearby their original seat location.

Ø Elevators will be marked appropriately for social distancing.

Ø All suites and loge box ticket holders are required to wear a face covering upon entering Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium and while traveling to their seat location. Guests are strongly encouraged to wear a face covering inside while not eating or drinking.

Ø Suite-to-suite visits will not be permitted. Suite patrons must remain in their ticketed suite throughout the game with their doors closed.

Ø Access to other premium levels with TowneBank Tower tickets is not permissible.

Ø Suite attendants will only enter at the request of guests.

Ø In the Williams-Clark Club, all food will be pre-packaged and served at the concessions stands.

Ø In the Trade Club and Loge Level, all food will be served in buffet lines by a member of the Aramark staff. Plexiglass barriers will be installed at all food service stations.

Ø In the suites and founder’s suites, all food will be pre-ordered and served in each individual suite.

Parking

All parking passes will be digital and emailed out on Monday, October 12. Parking will be sent as a Print-At-Home pass and must be shown to the parking attendant upon entry to the lot. Fans should place the pass on the dashboard of their car when parked.

Tailgating is currently prohibited in parking lots operated by the University and used by fans on gameday. Several parking lots normally used on gameday will remain closed for the Navy game. General public parking will be in the Belk Lot.

Ø Parking lots open two hours before kickoff.

Ø Gatherings in the parking lot should only include family or individuals who plan to sit together in the stadium, at their own spaces.

Ø Only permit-holders may park on campus on gamedays.

Ø No tents allowed at any time.

Ø Fans are encouraged to wear masks and maintain social distancing outside their cars before entering the stadium.

Ø The cable boxes in the Burt Family Premium Lot will not be operational.

Ø University-sponsored tailgates will not occur at this time.

ECU Athletics will continue to work with university, local and state health officials and will update fans of any changes.

Changes due to COVID-19

ECU Athletics has been forced to adjust several gameday traditions due to health and safety protocols related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Pirate Walk will not take place this fall and Gate 4 where the Pirates enter and exit Bagwell Field will be closed to the public. In addition, the Kids Zone will also be absent this season.

As previously noted, several normal hospitality areas will be closed due to COVID-19. Minges Coliseum and Harvey Hall will be closed indefinitely on gameday. The Carl and Connie Rogers Pirate Club Level will serve as the main entrance on the south side and will open 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

Clear Bag Policy

For the second consecutive year, East Carolina University will implement a clear bag policy to enhance safety and expedite fan entry at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Only one clear plastic bag no larger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches or a one-gallon clear, reusable plastic storage bag per person will be permitted. Fans will also be allowed a small clutch purse not to exceed 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches. Diaper bags and non-medically necessary items are allowed if accompanied by an infant or young child. Each member of a family, including children, can carry an approved clear bag and clutch purse into the stadium.

No other bags will be allowed inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. All items, including clear bags and clutch purses, are subject to search at the gates.

Beer and Wine

ECU Athletics will continue to sell beer and wine at select locations inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

Fans will be able to purchase beer and wine at eight stand-alone locations around Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Each person 21 or over will be required to wear a wristband to purchase, possess or consume alcohol. Wristbands will be issued with a valid ID to individuals 21 and over at kiosks inside the venue. Individuals consuming alcohol must always be able to produce a valid photo ID as stadium personnel may ask to see an ID at locations away from the original point of sale.

Only one alcoholic beverage per person may be purchased per transaction. Sales will begin 90 minutes prior to kickoff inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium with all sales scheduled to end at the end of the third quarter.

In partnership with Aramark, a variety of domestic, imported and craft beers will be available for purchase. Concession stands inside the student section will not sell beer and wine.

If you have any questions, the Pirate Club staff can be reached at ecupirateclub@ecu.edu or (252) 737-4540. The ECU Athletics Ticket Office staff are available at AthleticTickets@ecu.edu or you can call 252-737-4500.

Thank you for your patience and understanding.

Go Pirates!