GREENVILLE, N.C. – The newest addition to the Grady-White Boats Athletic Campus was unveiled last weekend with the official opening of the Rogers Family Performance Center.

The new weight room entails 7,000 square feet of training space, a nutrition bar and an indoor turf training area.

Members of the Carl Rogers Family — alongside ECU Chancellor Philip Rogers, ECU Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert, several head coaches and other dignitaries — celebrated the naming of the new weight room on Saturday afternoon.

The Carl Rogers family, Carl, his wife, Connie and Carl’s children and grandchildren, made a $1 million investment to support the Pirates Unite Campaign for Comprehensive Excellence. The Carl Rogers family is comprised of Richard Rogers and wife, Elizabeth; Jody Swing and husband, Thomas; Stacy Ward and husband, Jeff and grandchildren: Davis Rogers, Lilly Kate Rogers, Sarah Swing, Charley Swing, Carly Ward, Avery Ward and Emmitt Ward.

“We are so appreciative of the Rogers Family for their continued investment in ECU Athletics,” Gilbert said. “The Rogers Family Performance Center is a terrific addition to our athletics footprint that complements and greatly enhances the experience for our student-athletes. The weight room was a vital project because of how many student-athletes will be affected by the facility.”

The building is utilized by all 18 sports programs with proximity to the Teams Building and allows more resources for student-athletes to reach their full potential. The new facility allows for more scheduling freedom with in-season team and individual practices along with offseason workouts.

The facility is highlighted by 10 Olympic lifting platforms, rows of dumbbells as well as a cardio area with stair climbers, ellipticals and treadmills. An additional 1,000 square foot is utilized for maintenance, rehabilitation and other workouts.

For more information about the Pirates Unite Campaign for Comprehensive Excellence, please visit ecupirateclub.com/piratesunite. Individuals earn double priority points with a gift to the campaign.