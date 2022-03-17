GREENVILLE, N.C. – The 37th annual Great Pirate Purple/Gold Pigskin Pig-Out Party is set for April 8-9. The Pigskin Pig-Out is a family-oriented festival-style event surrounding the annual ECU Purple-Gold Spring Football Game at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

All events listed below will take place on the Grady-White Boats Athletic Campus on Saturday, April 9. More information on all of the weekend’s festivities can be found on the Pigskin Pig-Out Page.

10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. – BBQ Plates for Sale

A BBQ meal, which includes barbecue and fixings, is available for $10. Pepsi products, bottled water, beer and wine will also be available for purchase. All activities will be located on the south side of Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in front of TowneBank Tower.

10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. – BBQ Drive-Thru

The drive-thru will be held in the pick-up circle in front of Elmhurst Elementary School. Traffic will enter via Greenville Boulevard, travel through the neighborhood, and exit towards 14th Street.

10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Inaugural Pigskin Car Show

Participants may sign-up to enter a vehicle in the show here. Cost to enter is $20 per spot pre-registered and $25 per spot day of the event. The show will be held in the Burt Family Premium Lot. Come on out and win our first ever “Pig-Out Your Ride” trophy. Additional information on the car show can be found here.

10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Touch-Arrrgh-Trucks

Get in the driver’s seat with a free hands-on experience with vehicles of all kinds. We will have local representatives and their vehicles from emergency, construction and more all in one place! Children will be allowed to touch, climb on and ask questions about their favorite trucks and cars in a safe and supervised environment. Our opening hour will be a silent and horn-free hour to create a sensory-friendly experience. This event is free for guests of all ages! Read more about this event here.

10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. – Kids Zone & Skills Station

The Kids Zone & Skills Station will be held on the Turf Practice Field located on the southwest end of the Burt Family Premium Lot. This area will feature face painters, activity stations and skill stations with various ECU student-athlete teams, including an NFL Pro Day (style) Workout run by members of the ECU Strength & Conditioning team. No cost to participate.

10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. – Pigskin Pig-Out Vendor Palooza

Participants may sign-up to sell and/or display their items here. The cost to reserve a 10×10 spot is $20. Local businesses and artists are encouraged to apply to showcase their creations, materials and more. All setups are subject to approval by ECU Athletics. The Palooza will be held in the Burt Family Premium Lot. Learn more information about this event here.

10:15 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. – 2022 Pirate Football Team Meet and Greet

Meet the 2022 Pirates as they sign autographs and mingle with their fellow Pirates. No cost to participate.

11:15 a.m. – PeeDee’s Birthday Party

PeeDee will be celebrating his birthday with all his friends and he wants every young buccaneer to join him. The first 100 kids will receive a free cupcake. This event will be held on the Taft Family Plaza in the Burt Family Premium Lot. No cost to attend.

11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. – Spare Change Concert

Come out and watch local band Spare Change perform on-stage at the Taft Family Plaza in the Burt Family Premium Lot.

12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. – Purple-Gold Spring Game

Fans are invited to enjoy the 2022 spring game free of charge! Get your first glimpse of the 2022 Pirates, head coach Mike Houston and his staff in action as they prepare for the upcoming season.

2:15 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. – Peyton Winstead Concert

Come out and watch former ECU football student-athlete Peyton Winstead perform on-stage at the Taft Family Plaza in the Burt Family Premium Lot.

3:00 p.m. – Softball First Pitch vs. Houston

Come on over to Max R. Joyner Family Stadium and watch the Pirates take on Houston. Admission to this event is free.

4:00 p.m. – Baseball First Pitch vs. Wichita State

Join us at Clark-LeClair Stadium and watch the Pirates face off against Wichita State. To purchase tickets, contact the ECU Ticket Office at 252-737-4500 or purchase them online at ECUPirates.com.