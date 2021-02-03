ECU-USF women’s basketball game rescheduled for Feb. 10

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The American Athletic Conference contest between East Carolina and USF in Greenville, which was originally scheduled for Jan. 23 but was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Bulls’ program, has been rescheduled for Feb. 10 at 4 p.m. inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum.

The game marks the second meeting between the teams as then No. 21 USF defeated ECU 71-58 back on Jan. 2 in Tampa.

The Pirates’ return to the court Saturday, Feb. 6, when they take on Memphis on the road at 6 p.m.