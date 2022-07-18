LEXINGTON, Ky. – East Carolina has earned the United States Marine Corps/American Volleyball Coaches Association Team Academic Award for the second-straight season and third time in program history, according to an announcement by the organization Monday.

ECU is one of over 200 NCAA Division I women’s volleyball teams to receive the accolade for the 2021-22 campaign.

The Pirates produced a 3.47 team GPA during the spring semester as 10 players checked in with a 3.50 or higher while 13 student-athletes earned a spot on the American Athletic Conference Academic Team (3.0 or better).

The award, initiated in the 1992–93 academic year, honors volleyball teams that maintain a year-long grade-point average of 3.3 on a 4.0 scale or 4.1 on a 5.0 scale.