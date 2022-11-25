CINCINNATI – East Carolina could not stop Cincinnati’s offense Friday evening as the Bearcats hit a sizzling .438 on the way to a 3-0 (25-22, 25-12, 25-21) victory over the Pirates at Fifth-Third Arena.

ECU ends the 2022 season with a 12-20 overall record and 7-13 mark in American Athletic Conference play while Cincinnati improves to 10-19 and 8-11.

The Bearcats registered just seven attacking errors in notching the highest hitting percentage by a Pirate opponent this year. East Carolina finished at .230 efficiency. Cincinnati also held the advantage in total digs by a 40-30 margin while ECU racked up one more block (5.0 to 4.0).

Angeles Alderete led all players with 15 kills, but Shaye Eggleston fired at a .571 clip and committed just one error in 21 attempts. Payton Frederick tallied a match-high 19 digs while no Pirates ended up in double figures.

Cincinnati established an early edge in all three sets and did not relent as there were just three total lead changes in the entire match. The Bearcats hit at least .296 in each stanza, highlighted by a .548 showing in set two.