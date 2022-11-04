GREENVILLE, N.C. – Despite a 21-kill performance from Angeles Alderete, East Carolina could not overcome Wichita State Friday night as the Shockers defeated the Pirates 3-1 (27-25, 25-15, 22-25, 16-25) in an American Athletic Conference match at Minges Coliseum.

ECU falls to 8-17 overall and 3-10 in league play while Wichita State improves to 12-11 and 7-5.

Izzy Marinelli joined Alderete in double figures offensively, putting down 14 kills and hitting .216. Alderete also competed a double-double by adding a team-high 14 digs. Natalie Foster and Sophia Rohling posted 16 kills apiece for the visitors.

The Shockers kept errors at a minimum, hitting .302 in the contest while limiting the Pirates to .146 efficiency. Wichita State also recorded more total blocks (13.0-6.0) and digs (67-61).

East Carolina got off to a bright start behind the serving of Alex Singleton, rattling off the first five points of the match. The Shockers rallied to knot the score at nine before the Pirates eventually pulled ahead 19-16 on a Marinelli kill. ECU reached set point at 24-23 following a Payton Evenstad kill, but Wichita State ended the frame on a 4-1 run to grab the early advantage.

After the Shockers won the second stanza by 10, the Pirates averted the sweep in the third set. With the score knotted at 22, two kills by Alderete and a Kenzie Beckham ace allowed ECU to capture the three-point victory. The momentum would not last, however, as Wichita State built leads of 14-7 and 20-11 in the fourth on the way to the road win.

Up Next: East Carolina hosts Tulsa Sunday, Nov. 6, at Noon.