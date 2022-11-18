GREENVILLE, N.C. – No. 24 UCF recorded 51 kills and hit .324 on the way to a 3-0 (25-18, 25-10, 25-14) American Athletic Conference victory over East Carolina Friday evening inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum.

The Pirates drop to 10-19 overall and 5-12 in league play while the nationally-ranked Knights improve to 24-1 and 16-1.

ECU managed just 25 kills and a .152 hitting percentage but kept up with UCF in the blocking column as each side produced six. The Knights held the advantage in total digs by a 51-40 margin.

McKenna Melville paced all players with 22 kills as she was joined in double figures by Abby Hansen who put down 10 of her own. Izzy Marinelli posted a team-high 11 kills and a .250 hitting percentage for the Purple and Gold while Angeles Alderete fell just short of a double-double, recording seven kills and 10 digs.

After falling behind 10-4 early in the opening set, East Carolina was able to slice the deficit to 18-15 on a Chloe Scheer service error, but the Knights scored seven of the last 10 points of the frame to grab an early advantage.

An Alderete ace late in the second stanza saw the Pirates trail by just three at 21-18. However, a quick 3-1 UCF run put the visitors at set point before a ball-handling error afforded the Knights the final point. UCF built leads of 12-5 and 19-9 in the third on the way to closing out the sweep.

Up Next: ECU entertains South Florida Sunday at Noon.