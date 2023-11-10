TAMPA, Fla. – Despite holding a two sets to one lead and a match point in the fourth, East Carolina was unable to put South Florida away as the Bulls polished off a series sweep of the Pirates 3-2 (25-23, 12-25, 23-25, 31-29, 15-12) Friday afternoon at The Corral.

The Bulls’ ability to terminate was the difference as they registered 71 kills to the Pirates’ 53. That was enough to overcome East Carolina’s 12 service aces and 14 total blocks. South Florida also committed 15 service errors.

Angeles Alderete led the Pirates with 18 kills, but Buse Hazan and Maria Clara Andrade combined for 46 kills of their own. A trio of Bulls also reached double figures in the digs column as South Florida won that battle by a 67-49 margin.

With the match tied at one set apiece, ECU ended the third frame on a 6-0 run to claim a 2-1 lead headed to the fourth. The Pirates were able to work their way to match point in the fourth at 26-25 but the Bulls eventually wriggled free to send the contest to the deciding stanza. East Carolina briefly led 10-9 before South Florida scored six of the last eight points.

Up Next: East Carolina plays its final two home matches of the season Nov. 17-18 when it hosts Charlotte.