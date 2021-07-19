ECU volleyball program earns USMC/AVCA team academic award

LEXINGTON, Ky. – East Carolina has earned the United States Marine Corps/American Volleyball Coaches Association Team Academic Award for the second time in program history, according to an announcement by the organization Monday.

ECU is one of a single-year record 243 NCAA Division I women’s volleyball teams to receive the accolade in 2020-21.

The Pirates produced a 3.52 team GPA during the most recent academic year – the highest mark in program history. Nine players checked in a 3.50 or higher while 11 student-athletes earned a spot on the American Athletic Conference Academic Team (3.0 or better).

The award, initiated in 1992, honors volleyball teams that maintain a year-long grade-point average of 3.30 on a 4.0 scale or 4.10 on a 5.0 scale. East Carolina last garnered the recognition in 2012.

