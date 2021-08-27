ECU volleyball season opener with Liberty canceled due to COVID-19 within Pirate program

LYNCHBURG, Va. — East Carolina University issued a notice on Friday that the team’s season-opening volleyball game at Liberty has been canceled due to COVID-19 within the Pirate program.

The event was scheduled for Friday at 6 p.m. Chip Welch, ECU assistant director of media relations, said in a press release that the game had been canceled “due to COVID-19 concerns, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining within the Pirate program.”

The Pirates’ schedule is now uncertain due to requirements for quarantine for anyone with COVID-19 be quarantined for up to 14 days. The team was scheduled to face Wofford in Raleigh on Sept. 3. It’s believed to be the first ECU sports team to have a known case of COVID-19.