ECU volleyball team drops 3-1 decision at Tulane

NEW ORLEANS – East Carolina closed out its weekend of American Athletic Conference play with a 3-1 (19-25, 25-27, 25-21, 23-25) setback at Tulane.

The Pirates (9-16, 5-11 AAC) hit .192 in the contest while the Green Wave (16-12, 9-7 AAC) finished at .214 with 60 kills on 182 attempts. Tulane also won the defensive battle with more digs (87-83) and total blocks (10-6).

Natalie Tyson turned in a double-double of 20 kills and a career-high 24 digs, hitting a stout .348. Bri Wood and Amelia Davis also reached double figures offensively with 11 kills apiece as Wood completed a double-double of her own with 10 digs. Tia Shum shined in the back row, collecting a career-best 28 digs. Michelle Urquhart led the Green Wave with 17 kills and 13 digs.

Tulane jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the opening set before Davis and Tyson later teamed up for a block to knot the score at seven. ECU kept within striking range, trailing by two at 17-15 following a Green Wave attacking error, but the home side would end up winning the stanza by six.

The Pirates got off to a much better start in the second frame, building a 10-6 lead thanks to a kill by Sania Mccoy. East Carolina was ahead by as much as 20-16, looking to tie the match at one set apiece. However, Tulane rallied and won in extra points to seize control at the intermission.

ECU controlled most of the third set, establishing leads of 12-7 and 18-14 on the way to a four-point victory that extended the match. The Pirates piled up 16 kills and hit .235 to fend off the Green Wave in the period.

Consecutive kills by Wood afforded East Carolina an 8-6 edge in the fourth, but a 5-2 Tulane run put the lead back in the Green Wave corner. The Pirates fought tooth and nail, going ahead 19-18 after a Tulane ball-handling error. However, the Green Wave picked up six of the next eight points to reach match point at 24-21. ECU stayed alive twice, but Tulane ended the match via a kill by Anna Davis.

Up Next: East Carolina closes out the home portion of its schedule next weekend, hosting Tulsa and Wichita State.