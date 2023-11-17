GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina snapped a five-match losing streak Friday evening, sweeping Charlotte 25-21, 25-19 and 25-19 in an American Athletic Conference match inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum.



The Pirates (19-9, 10-7 AAC) have now registered double-digit wins in league play for the second time since joining The American (13-7 in 2017). ECU also kept its hopes alive to earn a share of the AAC East Division crown as it moved just 1.5 games back of current leader South Florida.



East Carolina hit .303 in the contest on the strength of 51 kills on 132 attempts while limiting the 49ers (10-19, 3-14 AAC) to .168 efficiency and just 34 kills. The Pirates also finished with the upper hand in digs (65-60), service aces (5-1) and total blocks (7.0-5.0).



Freshman outside hitter Ellie Pate set a career high with 11 kills and committed just one attacking error for a .357 hitting percentage. Senior right side Fran McBride paced ECU with 12 kills and a .524 hitting mark while sophomore outside hitter Izzy Marinelli chipped in with 11 kills and a .400 hitting percentage. Along the back row, junior libero Tia Shum accumulated 15 digs and did not commit a reception error in nine chances. Jessica Ricks led Charlotte with 12 kills to go along with Sophie Whalen’s 17 digs.



With the teams tied at nine in the opening set, a Marinelli kill sparked a 4-0 run that put the Pirates in control. The 49ers were only able to draw within two the rest of the way as Lara Uyar terminated the frame with an ace.



A solo block by sophomore middle blocker Carlia Northcross made it 10-6 in the Pirates’ favor in the second stanza. Charlotte responded with a block of its own later in the set to cut the ECU lead to 21-18 but the Pirates notched four of the final five points to head into the intermission with a 2-0 advantage.



The third was close early on as the sides settled for a 7-7 deadlock before East Carolina put together a 7-4 spurt to grab a 14-11 edge. A kill by Alderete moved the Pirates closer to match point at 22-17, forcing the visitors to call a timeout, but the 49ers did not threaten again as an Alderete service ace sealed the sweep.



Up Next: ECU and Charlotte meet once more on Saturday at 2 p.m.