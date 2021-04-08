ECU weekend softball series adjusted due to threat of rain
GREENVILLE, N.C. – Due to the threat of inclement weather in the Greenville area Friday evening, the American Athletic Conference softball series between East Carolina and No. 24 UCF at Max R. Joyner Family Stadium has been altered.
The teams will kick things off Friday with a doubleheader beginning at Noon. Saturday’s contest will be played at 2 p.m. and the series finale Sunday will start at Noon.
Revised Weekend Schedule
Games 1 and 2: Friday at Noon and 2:30 p.m. (Doubleheader) (ESPN+)
Game 3: Saturday at 2 p.m.
Game 4: Sunday at Noon