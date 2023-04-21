WICHITA, Kan. (WNCT) — Due to issues related to travel, East Carolina’s American Athletic Conference series at Wichita State will now begin with a Saturday doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. The teams were scheduled to begin the set Friday night at 7 p.m.



The second game of Saturday’s twinbill will begin approximately one hour following the conclusion of game one.



East Carolina-Wichita State Revised Series Schedule

Saturday, April 22 – Doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. (Game two approximately one hour following game one)

Sunday, April 23 – Game three as scheduled (2 p.m.)

